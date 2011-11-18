* Chile Q3 GDP up 0.6 pct vs Q2 -central bank * Brisk domestic demand counters mining-sector contraction * Labor woes, declining ore grades hit copper output in Q3 (Adds details and background, economist's comment)

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 Chile's economy moderated slightly in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as brisk domestic demand offset the effects of labor unrest and declining ore grades in Chile's key mining sector, central bank data showed on Friday.

Chile's economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter of 2011, slowing from a downwardly revised 1.3 percent rate in the previous quarter, mostly due to a contraction in Chile's mining sector.

The country's gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI expanded 4.8 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year ago, on par with the 4.8 percent median forecast of a Reuters poll released on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7AF19Y]

"GDP (this quarter) was boosted by all economic sectors, save mining, which showed a contraction," the central bank said in a statement.

Commerce and fishing showed the most dynamic performance, the country's central bank said.

Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom. For more, see [ID:nN1E79R1JH]

Domestic demand was firm in the third quarter, jumping 9.4 percent from a year ago, bank data showed, buoyed by investment in machinery and equipment as well as domestic consumption.

"The (GDP growth) figures show a lot of momentary effects from the mining sector" and indicate some cooling in the export sector due to global financial woes, said Juan Pablo Castro, an economist with Santander GBM in Santiago.

"There's no surprise in the GDP data. ... The figures show some moderation, but it's still very controlled." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy, see: [ID:nN26HILEFI] Latin America rates, CPI: r.reuters.com/nem92s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The central bank put 9-month accumulated GDP growth at 7.0 percent, slightly above the government's forecast for 6.5 percent expansion this year.

The country's economic growth is seen easing on the back of world financial instability, softer domestic demand and the effects of an aggressive cycle of rate hikes in the second half of last year and the first half of this year.

However, the bank on Tuesday held its key interest rate CLINTR=ECI steady for a fifth consecutive month, and markets are betting it will delay an eventual cut after inflation spiked and economic growth picked up in September.

The bank downwardly revised its reading for the second quarter year-on-year growth to 6.6 percent from a previous figure of 6.8 percent. It also downwardly revised first quarter year-on-year growth to 9.9 percent from an earlier calculation of 10 percent.

Chile's current account registered a $2.895 billion deficit in the third quarter, a sharp retreat from the upwardly revised $256 million surplus posted in the second quarter of the year, data showed on Friday.

For the central bank's release of quarterly indicators, please see: here (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Fabian Cambero, Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jan Paschal)