SANTIAGO Oct 2 Chile's economy is seen growing 4.8 percent next year, ebbing slightly from an upwardly revised 5 percent growth estimate for 2012 on global economic woes, a finance ministry report showed on Tuesday.

World No.1 copper producer Chile's economic growth has proved surprisingly resilient to the euro zone debt crisis so far this year, but the small, export-dependent country is seen slowing in 2013 on ebbing global demand.

The estimate for Chile's 2013 economic growth is exactly in line with a 4.8 percent spending increase proposed in the government's budget unveiled on Monday.