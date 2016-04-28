SANTIAGO, April 28 New home sales in Chilean
capital city Santiago slid 41 percent in the first quarter of
2016, as buyers rushed to purchase houses and apartments last
year before a change in tax law that would boost prices went
into effect, industry group CChC said on Thursday.
"Many people that would have bought their home this year
decided to do it last year so as not to pay the home tax that
came about with the tax reform, so the fall in home sales was a
predictable phenomenon," said Marcela Ruiz-Tagle, sub director
of research for the CChC construction industry group.
Sales of new apartments in greater Santiago fell 44.5
percent, while new house sales fell by 32 percent during the
first three months of 2016. The CChC added that the number of
homes sold fell in annual terms to 5,015 units in the first
quarter 2016, from 8,561 units in the same period last year.
"(But) we must pay attention to how this process evolves in
the future, because in a context of low growth, rising
unemployment and greater credit restriction, a complex scenario
for real estate activity could arise," Ruiz-Tagle added.
Paz Corp, Socovesa, Salfacorp,
and Ingevec, among others firms, participate in the
Chilean real estate and construction sector.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernard Orr)