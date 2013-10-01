BRIEF-Green Plains says entered privately negotiated agreement with holder of co's Senior Notes due 2018
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
VALPARAISO Oct 1 Chile's finance minister Felipe Larrain forecast on Tuesday that the economy of the top copper exporter would grow 4.5 percent in 2013, lower than the government's previous estimate of 4.8 percent growth.
The estimate brings it in line with the central bank's most recent forecast of between 4 and 4.5 percent growth.
Presenting the 2014 budget to Congress, Larrain said that domestic demand would grow 5.5 percent in 2013.
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, April 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 5-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities nex week, see: