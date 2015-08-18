SANTIAGO Aug 18 External risks from the Chinese
economy and U.S. monetary policy could increase volatility for
the Chilean peso, Chile's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
The Chilean peso has weakened sharply in recent days
to a 12-year low against the U.S. dollar, as fears over the
Chinese economy led the price of copper, Chile's key
export, down.
Increased volatility for the peso could have a knock-on
effect on inflation, said Rodrigo Vergara, central bank
governor, at a business forum, acknowledging that prolonged
above-target inflation in Chile "worries us as it represents a
risk."
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)