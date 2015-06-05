SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's economic activity
rose 1.7 percent in April from the same month a
year ago, due to greater added value in services, the central
bank said on Friday.
The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90
percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product
figures, came in below forecasts for a 2.2 percent rise.
In comparison with March, economic activity remained
unchanged in seasonally adjusted terms.
April Reuters March April 2014
poll
Rate y/y +1.7 +2.2 +1.6 +2.2
(pct)
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)