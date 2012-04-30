* Manufacturing surges from Feb. but yr-over-yr growth soft * Jobless rate for January-March period creeps higher * Economic slowdown underscored; rate hike expectations ease * copper production down 2.6 pct in March from year-ago By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, April 30 Chile reported manufacturing production surged in March from February, but below-forecast growth compared with a year ago and disappointing data on unemployment and copper output signaled an expected economic slowdown and eased expectations of a hike in interest rates. Manufacturing output jumped 13.3 percent in March from February in a seasonal spike, but rose only 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday. The INE also reported that the unemployment rate for the January-March period rose slightly to an expected 6.6 percent, while copper output in March fell 2.6 percent from the same month a year earlier. "What the data does is brings activity closer to the (central bank's) base scenario and that deceleration should help keep interest rates on hold," said Felipe Jaque, an economist with the BBVA brokerage. "Our scenario is that rates will remain on hold through the end of the year." The central bank forecasts Chile's economy will expand between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, a significant slowdown from last year's 6 percent growth. A Reuters poll had forecast manufacturing output, a newly created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, would grow 2.0 percent in March from a year earlier. "This low result (versus a year earlier) compared to the prior two months is due to a high base of comparison in 2011," the INE said, citing last year's recovery from a massive 2010 earthquake and ensuing tsunami. It also cited one fewer working day in March compared with a year earlier. "Everything points to the start of a deceleration, although I don't think the magnitude will be as severe as this month's drop, (it) should be much more moderate," said Benjamin Sierra, economist with Scotiabank Chile. The surge in monthly manufacturing output in March from February came on seasonal factors, as most Chileans take vacation in February - the height of the southern hemisphere's summer - and return to work in March. "This happens every year in March," said BBVA's Jaque. Traders said the data had little impact on the quiet local peso, with many market players taking an extended break given a public holiday on Tuesday. The jobless rate for the January-March period rose slightly as job creation ebbed in agriculture and commerce, the INE said. The median estimate of nine analysts polled by Reuters was for the jobless rate to edge up to 6.6 percent from 6.4 percent for the December-February period. "Unemployment grew in retail and agriculture, consistent with a reallocation of employment from the tradable sector to the non-tradable sector," said brokerage IM Trust in a note to clients. The 2.6 percent decline in copper output in Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, to 423,064 tonnes of the red metal in March, reflected operational and refinery problems, the INE said. "Among the reasons that explain this drop (year-on-year) is the lower amount of refined products obtained due to equipment problems in smelters and general interruptions in the productive process," the INE said. Codelco, the world's top copper producer, had put the smelter at its Chuquicamata mine put under unscheduled maintenance earlier this year; the smelter last year produced 443,000 tonnes of copper. Chile produced 1.234 million tonnes of copper in the first quarter of 2012, up 1.2 percent compared with the same period last year, the INE said. A softer-than-feared slowdown in Chile had shifted market expectations to rate hikes later this year, from forecasts only a couple of months ago for more rate cuts. But as the slowdown seeps in nonetheless, and with 12-month inflation seen easing to well within the central bank's tolerance range, the market now expects less aggressive rate hikes over a six-to-12 month horizon. The central bank is seen holding its base interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for at least three months, but then raising it within six months to 5.13 percent, suggesting the market is divided, according to 60 market players polled in the bank's fortnightly poll of traders published on Wednesday. The previous fortnightly poll had forecast the rate would rise to 5.25 percent in 6 months. Chile's monetary authority unexpectedly cut the interest rate to 5.0 percent in January - the first reduction in 2-1/2 years - on fears about the impact of Europe's debt crisis on export-dependent Chile. Since then, the bank has held the rate steady to see how the economic situation evolves domestically and abroad.