* Central bank expected to hold rate in coming months * Finance minister says economy not overheating (Recasts, adds finance minister comments) SANTIAGO, May 7 Chile's economy grew more than expected in March, according to central bank data on Monday, but the bank is still expected to hold interest rates steady in coming months as it monitors trends domestically and overseas. The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity , topping market expectations for growth of 4.0 percent. Separate data on trade reported by the central bank on Monday showed a widening surplus in April from March. But the trade surplus narrowed from a year ago, while revenue from copper, Chile's main import, fell from a year ago. Economic growth in March was led by retail, electricity generation and services, central bank data showed. "A 5.2 percent is not a sign of overheating. It's good news," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters. "There's an important dynamism in the construction, retail, electricity, gas and water sectors, a much more moderate dynamism in the industrial and manufacturing sectors and a fall in the mining sector." In February Chile's economy expanded 6.1 percent from a year earlier. "It came in above market expectation, but I don't think it will have a major impact on the decision on interest rates, particularly in the short-term," said Eduardo Kutscher, head of foreign exchange at the Celfin Capital brokerage. "The central bank will remain vigilant to see how market conditions develop at home and abroad," he said. "Global uncertainty is high ... the French elections add another ingredient to the mix," he added, referring to the victory on Sunday of Socialist Francois Hollande over France's incumbent president, Nicolas Sarkozy. For the first quarter, the IMACEC economic activity index rose 5.6 percent from a year ago, the central bank said. Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in April but held off and kept the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to monitor economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the meeting released last week showed. The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent was unanimous and added that board members had noted that a moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated. The bank is widely seen holding the rate in coming months, with some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a softer-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the health of the global economy. Chile's consumer price index likely rose 0.1 percent in April, which would keep 12-month inflation within the central bank's tolerance range and give it room to hold its key rate steady in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is due out on Tuesday. "We expect a CPI reading for April of not less than 0.1 percent, which we expect to seal a new rate-hold at 5 percent on May 17," the Bci brokerage said in a note to investors. "Given the reflections of the last minutes, the board could be somewhat uncomfortable with the current rate, and seek to raise it close to the neutral rate, which we estimate is currently around 5.25-5.5 percent," it added. Chile posted a trade surplus of around $1.047 billion in April, a slight widening from a $910 million surplus in March but down from the April 2011 surplus of $1.656 billion, the central bank said. Exports totaled about $6.897 billion in April, while imports were about $5.850 billion. Chilean copper export revenue slipped to $3.583 billion in April from $3.893 billion a year ago, when it was boosted by high prices, the bank added. Chile is the world's top copper producer The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. It measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. (Reporting by Simon Gardner, Alexandra Ulmer, Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara, Anthony Esposito, Fabian Cambero; Editing by Leslie Adler)