By Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile posted its first monthly
trade deficit in nearly a year in May, the central bank said on
Thursday, in a sign fallout from Europe's escalating crisis and
moderating growth in top trade partner China could be crimping
its small, export-dependent economy.
The Andean nation posted a trade deficit of
$152 million in May, a sharp reversal from April's $1.047
billion surplus and from May 2011's $1.417 billion surplus, the
central bank said.
It was the first monthly trade deficit since August,
according to central bank data. Exports totaled
about $6.514 billion in May, while imports were
about $6.667 billion.
"A reverse in exports was logical, considering falling
copper prices, but manufacturing and agricultural sector exports
also fell," said Benjamin Sierra, economist with Scotiabank in
Santiago.
"I think that the first symptoms of the deceleration are
showing up," he added.
Chile, the world's No.1 copper producer, has been bracing
for a slowdown in demand globally and especially from China, the
world's leading consumer of the metal, and is preparing for
fallout from the euro zone crisis.
The economy is already feeling the impact of global
financial turbulence via lower international copper prices, but
it should still grow by 4.0 percent or more this year, President
Sebastian Pinera told Reuters on Friday.
Copper export revenue totaled $3.302 billion in
May, falling 7.9 percent from April's $3.583 billion to its
lowest since January, the central bank reported on Thursday.
Copper prices fell 11 percent in May for a third
straight monthly decline and the biggest since September 2011,
slammed by a surging dollar, a lower demand outlook and investor
flight from risk.
Chile's May export revenue figure for the metal was just
over 16 percent lower than May 2011's $3.937 billion.
Copper cathode export revenue in May of this year totaled
$1.677 billion while concentrate export revenue reached $1.312
billion, according to the bank.