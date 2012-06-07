By Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile posted its first monthly trade deficit in nearly a year in May, the central bank said on Thursday, in a sign fallout from Europe's escalating crisis and moderating growth in top trade partner China could be crimping its small, export-dependent economy. The Andean nation posted a trade deficit of $152 million in May, a sharp reversal from April's $1.047 billion surplus and from May 2011's $1.417 billion surplus, the central bank said. It was the first monthly trade deficit since August, according to central bank data. Exports totaled about $6.514 billion in May, while imports were about $6.667 billion. "A reverse in exports was logical, considering falling copper prices, but manufacturing and agricultural sector exports also fell," said Benjamin Sierra, economist with Scotiabank in Santiago. "I think that the first symptoms of the deceleration are showing up," he added. Chile, the world's No.1 copper producer, has been bracing for a slowdown in demand globally and especially from China, the world's leading consumer of the metal, and is preparing for fallout from the euro zone crisis. The economy is already feeling the impact of global financial turbulence via lower international copper prices, but it should still grow by 4.0 percent or more this year, President Sebastian Pinera told Reuters on Friday. Copper export revenue totaled $3.302 billion in May, falling 7.9 percent from April's $3.583 billion to its lowest since January, the central bank reported on Thursday. Copper prices fell 11 percent in May for a third straight monthly decline and the biggest since September 2011, slammed by a surging dollar, a lower demand outlook and investor flight from risk. Chile's May export revenue figure for the metal was just over 16 percent lower than May 2011's $3.937 billion. Copper cathode export revenue in May of this year totaled $1.677 billion while concentrate export revenue reached $1.312 billion, according to the bank.