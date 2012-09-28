* Manufacturing in August soars 6.8 percent vs July
* June to August jobless rate eases to 6.4 percent
* Copper output in August jumps 11.7 percent vs July
* World No.1 copper producer performing better-than-expected
* Chile peso one of world's strongest performers vs dollar
By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Chile's manufacturing and
copper output soared in August from July and the country's
jobless rate sank to its lowest in six months, buoyed by
domestic consumption and increased import demand, primarily from
Brazil and the United States, the government said on Friday.
Chile's stronger-than-expected economic performance has
helped drive its peso currency up more than 9.5 percent
against the U.S. dollar this year. Together with the Hungarian
forint, it ranks as the strongest performer against the dollar
among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters.
Early Friday, after the release of the surprisingly strong
production data, the central bank warned it was not ruling out
intervening in the foreign exchange market, which it did last
year, to stem the peso's rise.
Following the remarks, the peso retreated against the
dollar, and was trading about 0.6 percent lower on the day at
about 474 to the dollar.
Manufacturing output increased a seasonally
adjusted 6.8 percent in August from July and rose a
larger-than-forecast 3.6 percent from a year earlier on improved
domestic and external demand conditions, according to the
National Statistics Institute (INE) report on Friday.
Chile's jobless rate for the June to August period fell to
6.4 percent on jobs in public administration and defense,
teaching and mining, easing from May to July's 6.5 percent level
to its lowest since December to February's 6.4 percent rate.
"We think the data released today shows favorable growth in
local activity and doesn't display evident signs of contagion on
the back of international problems," BICE Inversiones said in a
note to clients.
Copper is the backbone of the Chilean economy, making it
highly export-dependent. But so far it has resisted the fallout
of euro zone debt woes and slowing demand from China, its
leading copper customer, better than previously forecast.
INE cited improved conditions for "external demand are
explained by the exports of products like salmon and trout,
mainly to Brazil and the United States."
Domestic demand was boosted by the use of metal-based
products, such as railings and fences, in real estate projects,
it added.
A low unemployment rate, brisk domestic demand and strong
economic activity, weighed against a threatening global
backdrop, are seen pressuring the bank to keep its key interest
rate at 5.0 percent in the near future, and not
reduce it to stimulate economic growth, as has been the case
recently in Latin American peers Colombia and Brazil.
The central bank is seen holding the rate at 5.0 percent
again at its monetary policy meeting on Oct.18, and it is also
seen at that level in three and six months, the bank's
fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll had seen manufacturing output growth at 1.0
percent in August from a year ago on waning external demand and
a strong domestic currency exporters say dull their competitive
edge globally.
The unemployment rate was forecast to have
remained unchanged at 6.5 percent, according to the median
response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
COPPER OUTPUT JUMPS
Chile lynchpin copper output jumped in August, both compared
with the same month of last year and with July 2012.
Chile produced 462,643 tonnes of copper in August
, jumping 7.8 percent from the same month a year
earlier due to a low base of comparison and a higher current
productive capacity, the government also said on Friday.
Copper output in August of last year was hit by the tail-end
of a massive strike at world no.1 copper deposit Escondida,
majority owned by BHP Billiton.
Production of the metal rose 11.7 percent in August 2012
from a month earlier, boosted by higher rates of
mineral-processing and better ore grades, the INE added.
Red metal production reached 414,339 tonnes in July, a 9.8
percent jump from the same month a year earlier, also due to a
low base of comparison and higher productive capacity, the
government said last month. But copper output sank 8.5 percent
in July compared with June on the maintenance of conveyer belts
and grinding equipment.
Chile, which produces around a third of the world's copper,
is struggling to boost its key copper production despite
stubbornly dwindling ore grades in old mines, labor action,
energy woes and operational troubles.
The Andean country produced 3.52 million tonnes of copper in
the January to August period, a 4.0 percent increase from the
same period of 2011.
Chile is seen mining 5.404 million tonnes this year,
significantly down from a previous projection of 5.7 million
tonnes.
But analysts and industry players are increasingly
questioning whether Chile will be able to meet its ambitious
mining production and investment aims.
"Considering that no new operations are due to start before
year-end, maintaining August's rhythm would mean an annual
output of 5.34 million tonnes (+1.5 percent year-on-year), which
is difficult if one takes into account Collahuasi's problems and
generalized decreases in ore grades," said Pedro Fuenzalida, a
senior analyst with LarrainVial in Santiago.
Collahuasi, the world's No. 3 copper mine, expects its red
metal output to improve in the second half of the year versus
the first six months, but its full-year output will likely still
be below last year's, as lower ore grades and accidents hit
operations.