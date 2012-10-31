* Firm domestic demand has boosted growth * Chile's economic slowdown milder than feared * Finance minister says Chile close to full employment * July-Sept jobless rate inches up to 6.5 pct By Antonio De la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta SANTIAGO, Oct 31 Economic growth in Chile could exceed the government's estimate of 5 percent this year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday, as buoyant domestic demand offsets global slowdowns. The economy of Chile, the world's top copper producer, expanded 5.4 percent in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2011, the central bank said in August, down from the brisk 6 percent pace clocked last year. "We've projected growth of 5 percent for 2012, that's the government's last official projection, but I want to say that perhaps (our projection) will fall short (of actual growth)," Larrain told reporters. "It'd be good if it fell short because that means that the Chilean economy's strength is going to continue despite the external situation." Export-dependent Chile has been bracing for fallout from the euro zone debt crisis and slumping demand from top trade partner China, but has fared better than expected on firm domestic demand, a tight labor market and relatively healthy prices for copper, the country's primary export. "The main risk from abroad comes from the European crisis, while the main internal risk is that domestic demand doesn't moderate as expected," a central bank board member, Enrique Marshall, said in remarks posted on the bank's website on Wednesday. "Chile's economy continues to show a solid performance," Marshall said. Growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next year, held back by global turbulence, according to a recent Finance Ministry report. Chile's jobless rate for the July to September period rose slightly to 6.5 percent on a dip in retail and real estate jobs, following a June to August unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, the National Statistics Institute reported on Wednesday. "The main sectors with rises in annual employment were teaching, mining, hotel and restaurant jobs, while the main drop continued to be in retail," the INE said. The unemployment rate was forecast to have been unchanged at 6.4 percent, according to the median response of 12 analysts and economists polled by Reuters. "These are levels close to full employment. This means that in Chile the problem isn't that there is an excess of workers, on the contrary there's a shortage of workers," Larrain said of the jobless data. Nearly 60,000 jobs were created since the previous three-month period, Larrain added. Miners in Chile the frequently say there is a lack of skilled workers for their operations. Chile had a jobless rate for the July-September period last year of 7.4 percent. The central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent in October as expected for a ninth consecutive month as the buoyant domestic economy and tight labor market helped keep external risks at bay.