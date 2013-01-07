* Chile November IMACEC indicator rises 5.5 percent * Top export copper boosts Dec trade surplus to $1.506 bln * Copper exports reach two-year high * December growth to be lower than November's - finance minister * Chile weathering global woes on local demand, investment SANTIAGO, Jan 7 Chile's fast-paced economic growth continued to beat expectations in November on an uptick in services, mining and retail, while the country's trade surplus widened in December to an over one-year high, the central bank said on Monday. Year over year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 5.5 percent in November, despite one fewer working day versus the same month in 2011. Economic activity came above market expectations for 5.0 percent growth and above a 3.7 percent expansion in November 2011 from the previous year. Chile notched a $1.506 billion trade surplus in December, the bank said separately, boosted by sales of top export copper. The jump helped propel Chile's annual surplus to $4.208 billion, down sharply from 2011's $10.792 billion surplus. Chile's small, export-dependent economy has mostly fared better than expected despite slowing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone crisis. "Generally the local economy continues its strong expansion, despite the fact that we had expected to see signs of a slowdown in the IMACEC indicator released today," BICE Inversiones said in a note to clients. "The data released today allows us to maintain our expectations for 5.5 percent GDP growth in 2012." December's economic growth will ease from November's, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said later on Monday. "We're expecting a slowdown in December, lower than (November's 5.5 percent growth)," he told journalists, adding the government expects the economy to have expanded 5.5 percent last year. The central bank has largely adopted a wait-and-see attitude, holding its key lending rate at 5 percent since a surprise cut in January 2012, as it weighs external threats against robust local growth. In addition to producing roughly a third of the world's copper, the Andean country also exports fruit, wine, wood pulp and salmon. Chile's IMACEC indicator rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in November from October compared with a downwardly revised 0.8 percent decline in October. After data last month showed that Chile's economic activity grew at its fastest annual pace this year in October, Larrain predicted the economy would likely grow around 5.5 percent in 2012. Chile's central bank last month hiked economic growth forecasts and scaled back inflation projections for both this year and next. It sees gross domestic product growth easing in 2013 to between 4.25 percent and 5.25 percent, from a forecast expansion of 5.5 percent in 2012. {ID:nL1E8NI3QR] The bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. COPPER BOOSTS TRADE SURPLUS World No.1 copper producer Chile's exports of the red metal reached $4.704 billion in December, their highest level in two years. December's trade surplus figure compares with a $1.176 billion surplus in December 2011, according to bank data. The figure is the second monthly surplus in a row following four consecutive deficits. Exports totaled about $7.714 billion in December, while imports were about $6.208 billion. Full-year exports totaled $78.813 billion, while imports reached their highest since at least 2003 at $74.605 billion, according to bank data. Copper export revenue was up from $3.859 billion in November, the central bank added. Exports of the metal totaled $42.723 billion in 2012, slightly down from 2011 levels.