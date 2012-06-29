* Chile May manufacturing output up 2.8 percent vs May 2011 * Chile March-May jobless inches up to 6.7 percent, as forecast * Chile central bank minutes say rates within neutral range * Rate cut seen within three months - traders poll By Moises Avila and Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, June 29 Chile's May manufacturing output rose more than expected compared with a year ago and unemployment edged up as forecast, data showed on Friday, but interest rates are still seen steady in the short term as the central bank monitors external risks. World no. 1 copper producer Chile's manufacturing production rose 3.5 percent in May from April and rose a bigger-than-expected 2.8 percent from a year earlier buoyed by higher demand for industrial products domestically and abroad, the government said. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts and economists saw manufacturing output, a newly created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, growing 2.0 percent in May from a year earlier. Chile's jobless rate for the March to May period rose slightly to 6.7 percent, in line with expectations, led by a decline in agricultural jobs as the southern hemisphere exits its summer and as the retail sector continued to shed jobs, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said. Earlier on Friday, minutes of the central bank's June rate-setting meeting showed the bank only considered keeping its key rate pat this month, as expected, and reiterated the rate remains within a range of neutral values. "The economy continues to slow. But it's not such a significant slowdown," said Matias Madrid, chief economist with Banco Penta in Santiago. "I don't think there's such an important change and I don't think it will change the monetary policy forecast for this month. And the medium-term outlook doesn't change significantly." Chile's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 5.0 percent for a sixth consecutive month in July but is now seen cutting it to 4.75 percent within three months, its fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday. The Andean country's small, export-dependent economy is bracing for a slowdown in global demand, especially from key trade partner and top metals consumer China. In its Friday minutes, "the MPC sounded significantly more concerned about the external macro and financial backdrop than in the previous statements," said Goldman Sachs' Ramos, adding he still expects the bank to remain on hold in "the very near term." Chile's economic activity likely grew at a slightly milder pace in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday after the INE released the data, as financial turbulence in Europe and signs of softening domestic demand created a scenario which should keep the central bank from moving interest rates in the near term. The IMACEC economic activity index, which the national statistics agency will publish on July 5, is seen rising 4.7 percent on the year in May, according to the median estimate of 12 analysts and economists surveyed by Reuters. "This is an economy that's in a phase of gradual moderation, it's not decelerating sharply, nor is it picking up speed. The economy is slowing towards its trend growth rate and it's going to stay there in coming quarters," said Cesar Guzman, economist at Inversiones Security in Santiago. Chile's monthly retail sales grew at their slowest pace in 2012 in May, rising 5.6 percent on the year and 1.7 percent from April, the INE said. Retail sales posted an accumulated expansion of 8.1 percent for the first five months of the year. "Demand side indicators point to a gradual loss of momentum but overall demand conditions remain solid supported by a strong labor market and credit flows (and) manufacturing production is expanding at a moderate pace," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients. "In all, demand growth converged to around trend and may decelerate further given the very uncertain and risky external backdrop." MAY COPPER OUTPUT RISES Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, produced 458,640 tonnes of the metal in May , up 3.6 percent from the same month a year earlier due to increased production in mines that began operating last year, the government also said on Friday. Copper output rose 2.6 percent in May compared with April, the INE agency said, to its highest monthly production since December's previously reported 509,407 tonnes. "Among the reasons that explain the rise are greater copper recovery due to an increase in material to process and a rise in the production of deposits that began operations in 2011," the agency said. These factors also boosted Chile's copper output in April, the INE had said, suggesting a mild recovery after being hit by slumping ore grades, extreme weather and work disruptions in January and March. In the five months to May, Chile produced 2.19 million tonnes of copper, up 1.9 percent from the same period last year. Anglo American's disputed Los Bronces mine is being ramped up and is seen producing a peak of 490,000 tonnes annually, positioning itself as the world's No. 5 copper mine. The Anglo American Sur complex produced around 105,500 tonnes in the first quarter of the year, up 86.4 percent from the same period of 2011, according to data from Chile's Cochilco copper commission. Antofagasta Minerals' Esperanza mine, a flagship growth project that faced problems in its production build-up last year, was inaugurated in early 2011. Damage to a key conveyor belt last quarter held up throughput in February and March. Chile's production of molybdenum, a metal used to strengthen steel, plummeted 20.8 percent to 2,652 tonnes in May compared with the same month last year due to dwindling ore grades, the INE added.