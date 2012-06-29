* Chile May manufacturing output up 2.8 percent vs May 2011
* Chile March-May jobless inches up to 6.7 percent, as
forecast
* Chile central bank minutes say rates within neutral range
* Rate cut seen within three months - traders poll
By Moises Avila and Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, June 29 Chile's May manufacturing
output rose more than expected compared with a year ago and
unemployment edged up as forecast, data showed on Friday, but
interest rates are still seen steady in the short term as the
central bank monitors external risks.
World no. 1 copper producer Chile's manufacturing production
rose 3.5 percent in May from April and rose a
bigger-than-expected 2.8 percent from a year earlier buoyed by
higher demand for industrial products domestically and abroad,
the government said.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts and economists saw
manufacturing output, a newly created index broadly comparable
with the prior industrial output index, growing 2.0 percent in
May from a year earlier.
Chile's jobless rate for the March to May period
rose slightly to 6.7 percent, in line with expectations, led by
a decline in agricultural jobs as the southern hemisphere exits
its summer and as the retail sector continued to shed jobs, the
National Statistics Institute (INE) said.
Earlier on Friday, minutes of the central bank's June
rate-setting meeting showed the bank only considered keeping its
key rate pat this month, as expected, and
reiterated the rate remains within a range of neutral values.
"The economy continues to slow. But it's not such a
significant slowdown," said Matias Madrid, chief economist with
Banco Penta in Santiago. "I don't think there's such an
important change and I don't think it will change the monetary
policy forecast for this month. And the medium-term outlook
doesn't change significantly."
Chile's central bank is expected to hold its key interest
rate at 5.0 percent for a sixth consecutive month in July but is
now seen cutting it to 4.75 percent within three months, its
fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday.
The Andean country's small, export-dependent economy is
bracing for a slowdown in global demand, especially from key
trade partner and top metals consumer China.
In its Friday minutes, "the MPC sounded significantly more
concerned about the external macro and financial backdrop than
in the previous statements," said Goldman Sachs' Ramos, adding
he still expects the bank to remain on hold in "the very near
term."
Chile's economic activity likely grew at a slightly milder
pace in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday after the INE
released the data, as financial turbulence in Europe and signs
of softening domestic demand created a scenario which should
keep the central bank from moving interest rates in the near
term.
The IMACEC economic activity index, which the
national statistics agency will publish on July 5, is seen
rising 4.7 percent on the year in May, according to the median
estimate of 12 analysts and economists surveyed by Reuters.
"This is an economy that's in a phase of gradual moderation,
it's not decelerating sharply, nor is it picking up speed. The
economy is slowing towards its trend growth rate and it's going
to stay there in coming quarters," said Cesar Guzman, economist
at Inversiones Security in Santiago.
Chile's monthly retail sales grew at their slowest pace in
2012 in May, rising 5.6 percent on the year and 1.7 percent from
April, the INE said. Retail sales posted an accumulated
expansion of 8.1 percent for the first five months of the year.
"Demand side indicators point to a gradual loss of momentum
but overall demand conditions remain solid supported by a strong
labor market and credit flows (and) manufacturing production is
expanding at a moderate pace," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto
Ramos said in a note to clients.
"In all, demand growth converged to around trend and may
decelerate further given the very uncertain and risky external
backdrop."
MAY COPPER OUTPUT RISES
Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's
copper, produced 458,640 tonnes of the metal in May
, up 3.6 percent from the same month a year earlier
due to increased production in mines that began operating last
year, the government also said on Friday.
Copper output rose 2.6 percent in May compared with April,
the INE agency said, to its highest monthly production since
December's previously reported 509,407 tonnes.
"Among the reasons that explain the rise are greater copper
recovery due to an increase in material to process and a rise in
the production of deposits that began operations in 2011," the
agency said.
These factors also boosted Chile's copper output in April,
the INE had said, suggesting a mild recovery after being hit by
slumping ore grades, extreme weather and work disruptions in
January and March.
In the five months to May, Chile produced 2.19 million
tonnes of copper, up 1.9 percent from the same period last year.
Anglo American's disputed Los Bronces mine is being
ramped up and is seen producing a peak of 490,000 tonnes
annually, positioning itself as the world's No. 5 copper mine.
The Anglo American Sur complex produced around 105,500
tonnes in the first quarter of the year, up 86.4 percent from
the same period of 2011, according to data from Chile's Cochilco
copper commission.
Antofagasta Minerals' Esperanza mine, a flagship
growth project that faced problems in its production build-up
last year, was inaugurated in early 2011. Damage to a key
conveyor belt last quarter held up throughput in February and
March.
Chile's production of molybdenum, a metal used to strengthen
steel, plummeted 20.8 percent to 2,652 tonnes in May compared
with the same month last year due to dwindling ore grades, the
INE added.