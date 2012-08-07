* Economy seen slowing in second half of year
* Central bank says rate neutral, policy prudence vital
* Strong peso seen volatile in coming months
By Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Aug 7 Chile slipped into a trade
deficit in July as copper export revenues in the world No.1
producer fell, and Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara
forecast an economic slowdown in the second half and hinted
interest rates would remain stable.
The small, export-dependent economy is bracing for fallout
from the euro zone financial crisis and a slowdown in global
demand, especially from top trade partner and metals consumer
China, though growth has remained strong in recent months.
Chile's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in
June from May and surged from a year earlier, official data
showed on Monday, a result seen ruling out any chance of an
interest rate cut in the near-term.
Despite easing inflationary pressures, data signaling a
slowdown in manufacturing output and turmoil abroad, firm
domestic demand and a tight labor market suggest the central
bank will keep its key interest rate on hold at its Aug. 16
policy meeting.
"We expect a greater slowdown in the second part of the
year," Vergara told a business forum. "We have two forces. On
the one hand a strong, dynamic domestic economy and a pretty
tight labor market, but on the other hand we have a risky
external scenario."
"While the effects on the Chilean economy have been limited
until now ... we expect them to deepen," he added. "While the
economic scenario remains between two forces, monetary policy
should be very prudent. Acting hastily will only reduce the
capacity to act."
He said the key interest rate remained within neutral
levels. The central bank kept it at 5.0 percent for a sixth
consecutive month in July, as expected, in a unanimous decision.
The Chilean interest rate futures market is pricing in that
the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate steady at
its next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 16. Most
local analysts surveyed by Reuters share this view.
Vergara said he also expected the local peso, which
is trading near six-month highs on prices for main export copper
and international financial turmoil, will likely remain volatile
in coming months.
The $95 million July trade deficit marked a
sharp reversal compared to a $1.036 billion surplus in June and
a July 2011 surplus of $230 million, central bank data showed on
Tuesday. It was the second monthly trade deficit of 2012, after
a $152 million shortfall in May.
Exports totaled about $6.118 billion in July, while imports
were about $6.212 billion.
For the first seven months of the year, Chile's trade
surplus totaled $4.623 billion on exports of $46.698 billion and
imports of $42.075 billion.
Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.281
billion in July, down 3.3 percent compared with $3.827 billion
in June, the central bank reported on Tuesday. In July 2011,
copper export revenue totaled $3.394 billion.
Chilean consumer prices likely remained flat in July after
an unexpected negative turn in June, as prices for fuel and food
increased, the median estimate of 10 analysts and economists
polled by Reuters showed. July inflation data is due out on
Wednesday.
BICE Inversiones said it expected a 0.1 percent fall in July
consumer prices. Nevertheless, with "the solid advance of local
activity and the dynamism of the labor market, we expect the
Central Bank to keep holding its key rate at 5 percent," it said
in research note.