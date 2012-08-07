* Economy seen slowing in second half of year

* Central bank says rate neutral, policy prudence vital

* Strong peso seen volatile in coming months

By Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Aug 7 Chile slipped into a trade deficit in July as copper export revenues in the world No.1 producer fell, and Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara forecast an economic slowdown in the second half and hinted interest rates would remain stable.

The small, export-dependent economy is bracing for fallout from the euro zone financial crisis and a slowdown in global demand, especially from top trade partner and metals consumer China, though growth has remained strong in recent months.

Chile's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from May and surged from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, a result seen ruling out any chance of an interest rate cut in the near-term.

Despite easing inflationary pressures, data signaling a slowdown in manufacturing output and turmoil abroad, firm domestic demand and a tight labor market suggest the central bank will keep its key interest rate on hold at its Aug. 16 policy meeting.

"We expect a greater slowdown in the second part of the year," Vergara told a business forum. "We have two forces. On the one hand a strong, dynamic domestic economy and a pretty tight labor market, but on the other hand we have a risky external scenario."

"While the effects on the Chilean economy have been limited until now ... we expect them to deepen," he added. "While the economic scenario remains between two forces, monetary policy should be very prudent. Acting hastily will only reduce the capacity to act."

He said the key interest rate remained within neutral levels. The central bank kept it at 5.0 percent for a sixth consecutive month in July, as expected, in a unanimous decision.

The Chilean interest rate futures market is pricing in that the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate steady at its next monetary policy meeting on Aug. 16. Most local analysts surveyed by Reuters share this view.

Vergara said he also expected the local peso, which is trading near six-month highs on prices for main export copper and international financial turmoil, will likely remain volatile in coming months.

The $95 million July trade deficit marked a sharp reversal compared to a $1.036 billion surplus in June and a July 2011 surplus of $230 million, central bank data showed on Tuesday. It was the second monthly trade deficit of 2012, after a $152 million shortfall in May.

Exports totaled about $6.118 billion in July, while imports were about $6.212 billion.

For the first seven months of the year, Chile's trade surplus totaled $4.623 billion on exports of $46.698 billion and imports of $42.075 billion.

Chile's copper export revenue totaled $3.281 billion in July, down 3.3 percent compared with $3.827 billion in June, the central bank reported on Tuesday. In July 2011, copper export revenue totaled $3.394 billion.

Chilean consumer prices likely remained flat in July after an unexpected negative turn in June, as prices for fuel and food increased, the median estimate of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters showed. July inflation data is due out on Wednesday.

BICE Inversiones said it expected a 0.1 percent fall in July consumer prices. Nevertheless, with "the solid advance of local activity and the dynamism of the labor market, we expect the Central Bank to keep holding its key rate at 5 percent," it said in research note.