* Central bank seen holding rate at 5 percent

* Inflation slows to 2.5 percent

By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 Chilean consumer prices were flat in July as expected, government data showed on Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the central bank will hold its key rate steady for a seventh month running as markets push back bets on the timing of a cut.

The consumer price index showed no variation, in contrast to a surprise 0.3 percent drop in June, as rises in food and non-alcoholic drinks offset falls in clothing, footwear and utilities, state statistics agency INE said.

Despite easing inflationary pressures, data signaling a slowdown in manufacturing output and turmoil abroad, firm domestic demand and a tight labor market suggest the central bank will keep its key interest rate on hold at its Aug. 16 policy meeting.

The central bank is seen holding the rate at 5.0 percent in August and in three months time, but is then seen cutting it to 4.75 percent within six months, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed on Wednesday.

The bank's previous fortnightly poll published on July 25 had forecast rates would be at 4.75 percent within three months and at 4.50 percent in six months.

"We still see certain price pressures stemming from dynamic domestic demand in the medium-term," Banchile Inversiones said in a research note. "We reaffirm our vision that the monetary policy rate will be held steady at the next meeting."

The CPI figure was in line with the median estimate of 10 analysts and economists polled previously by Reuters, who forecast no change in the inflation index.

Inflation in the 12 months to July slowed to 2.5 percent, approaching the floor of the central bank's 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent tolerance range. Core CPI rose 0.1 percent in July after coming in unchanged in June.

The central bank's latest fortnightly survey of traders showed the market expects a median 0.2 percent rise in consumer prices in August.

Chile slipped into a trade deficit in July as copper export revenues in the world No.1 producer fell, and Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara on Tuesday forecast an economic slowdown in the second half and hinted interest rates would remain stable.

The Chilean interest rate futures market is pricing in that the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate steady next week. Most local analysts surveyed by Reuters share that view.