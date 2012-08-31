* Central bank decision to hold benchmark rate unanimous
* Jobless rate decline surprises analysts
SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's jobless rate
surprisingly inched down to near-historic lows, the government
said on Friday, helped by a growth in civil servant and military
jobs, and tourism-related employment.
The data provided more evidence that, with a tight labor
market, the central bank, would have less grounds to cut its
benchmark 5 percent interest rate, kept pat on Aug. 16 for the
seventh consecutive month.
On Friday, the central bank board also released minutes of
that meeting, which said they took note of firm economic growth,
a tight labor market and domestic demand counter balancing an
uncertain external backdrop, minutes said.
Board members voted to unanimously to keep the benchmark
rate at 5 percent, a level which they said they considered
neutral. In standard monetary policy parlance, a
neutral interest rate neither spurs or curbs economic growth,
all other factors being equal.
Chile's National Statistics Institute said also on Friday
the country's jobless rate for the May to July period posted a
surprise fall to 6.5 percent, dipping from the second-quarter
unemployment rate of 6.6 percent and approaching historic lows..
" The biggest increases in jobs were observed in public
administration and defense - linked with a low base of
comparison - hotels and restaurants, as well as transport and
communications," the statistics agency said in its report.
The median estimate of 10 analysts and economists polled by
Reuters had forecast the May to July rate would edge
up slightly to 6.7 percent.
Chile's jobless rate for the December-February period was d
6.4 percent, representing a near five-year low, after a similar
6.4 percent rate posted in July 2007, which was calculated by
the government using a different methodology.,
STRONG PESO HIGHLIGHTED
In the minutes, all five central bank board members
highlighted the strong peso.
"One director suggested that the buoyancy of the domestic
(economy) may have resulted in currency appreciation instead of
inflationary pressures. Another director suggested that the
Chilean peso will likely remain strong while favorable external
financing conditions persist," Alberto Ramos, economist at
Goldman Sachs, said in a note to clients.
The Chilean peso has strengthened about 8 percent against
the dollar since the beginning of the year and was trading about
0.24 percent stronger in Friday morning trade.