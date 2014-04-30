(Recasts, adds background details, analyst's comments)
SANTIAGO, April 30 Chile's jobless rate
in the first quarter rose to 6.5 percent, its
highest in 1-1/2 years, while manufacturing output in March fell
shy of expectations, underscoring continued weakness in the
economy of the top copper exporter.
The unemployment rate was above market expectations for a
rise to 6.3 percent.
Chile's open economy has been slowing in recent quarters on
cooling domestic demand, especially investment, prompting the
central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis
points since October in a bid to spur stronger growth.
Unemployment increased from 6.1 percent in the December to
February period as jobs in the manufacturing and agricultural
sectors decreased, the government's INE statistics agency said
on Wednesday.
"The uptick in the March unemployment rate and the
significant contraction in imports, particularly of capital
goods, witnessed so far in April suggest the economy remains in
a soft patch," said Tiago Severo at Goldman Sachs.
"Against this backdrop, we reiterate our projection that the
central bank will likely ease the policy rate by at least
another 25 basis points over the coming months," Severo added.
The relatively poor economic performance is piling pressure
on the government of newly-elected President Michelle Bachelet.
It wants to raise taxes and spending, but opposition politicians
and business leaders say that is risky when the economy is
hurting.
Manufacturing production rose 0.8 percent in
March from a year earlier, fueled by the foods sector and one
extra business day, the INE said.
That was slightly lower than a Reuters poll forecast for a
1.0 percent rise.
On a seasonally-adjusted basis, manufacturing production
jumped 12.9 percent in March from February.
Retail sales, an indicator of consumer appetite, increased
5.2 percent in March, but was still the lowest since at least
January 2013.
