By Anthony Esposito
| SANTIAGO, Sept 30
SANTIAGO, Sept 30 An economic slowdown continues
to grip world No. 1 copper producer Chile, government data
showed on Tuesday, as manufacturing production posted its
biggest monthly drop in two years and the jobless rate crept
higher.
Factory output fell 4.9 percent in August from a
year earlier, well below market forecasts, while the jobless
rate for the June to August period rose to 6.7
percent.
"In August, there was reduced dynamism in the domestic
economy, in particular in manufacturing production," the
government's INE statistics agency said.
Production fell across the board, with metals, agricultural
chemicals, wood pulp, and food, all key industries for Chile,
getting hit.
Retail sales, a barometer of consumption and a mainstay of
the economy in recent years, rose a relatively anemic 1.7
percent in August from a year earlier as sales of durable goods
decreased, the INE data showed.
A slowdown in mining investment in the world's top copper
exporter has spread to domestic demand, hurting sentiment and
complicating President Michelle Bachelet's ambitious reform
program.
To counteract the slowing economy, Bachelet's government is
expected to send Congress later on Tuesday a public budget for
2015 that would provide the biggest boost in spending in seven
years.
Chile's government and the central bank have predicted a
gradual recovery from the final quarter of 2014 and a stronger
performance in 2015. The bank forecasts growth of between 1.75
and 2.25 percent in 2014, compared with 4.1 percent last year.
