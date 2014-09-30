(Adds growth forecast, analyst's comments, minutes, background)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, Sept 30 An economic slowdown continues
to grip Chile, government data showed on Tuesday, when the
world's top copper producer posted its biggest monthly drop in
manufacturing production in two years and higher jobless
figures.
The jobless rate for the June-through-August
period rose to 6.7 percent, while factory output
fell 4.9 percent in August from a year earlier, well below
market forecasts.
Production fell across the board, with declines in the
important metals, agricultural chemicals, wood pulp and food
industries, according to government statistics agency INE.
A slowdown in mining investment in Chile has spread to
domestic demand, hurting sentiment and complicating President
Michelle Bachelet's ambitious reform program.
To counteract the slowing economy, Bachelet's government
plans later on Tuesday to send Congress its 2015 budget, which
would provide the biggest boost in spending in seven years.
The IMACEC activity index, which measures
Chile's economy, is likely to have grown 0.5 percent in August
from a year earlier, according to 14 analysts and economists
polled by Reuters on Tuesday. That would be its slowest pace
since March 2010, when the country was dealing with the
aftermath of a devastating earthquake and tsunami.
DETERIORATING CONFIDENCE
Retail sales, a barometer of consumption and a mainstay of
the economy in recent years, rose a relatively anemic 1.7
percent in August from a year earlier, the INE data showed.
The agency said consumption was slowing in spite of
relatively low unemployment and strong wage growth as consumer
confidence deteriorated and access to bank loans became more
difficult.
"The persistent weakness in retail sales, particularly sales
of durable goods, amid a still-healthy labor market reinforces
the perception that subdued expectations have been an important
drag on domestic demand and activity lately," Goldman Sachs said
in a note to clients.
Chile's government and the central bank have forecast a
gradual recovery beginning in the fourth quarter, with a
stronger performance in 2015. The bank expects growth of 1.75
percent to 2.25 percent in 2014, compared with 4.1 percent last
year.
To try to boost growth, the bank has gradually cut the key
interest rate by 175 basis points to 3.25 percent
over the past year.
However, the minutes for the bank's Sept. 11 monetary policy
meeting, released earlier on Tuesday, suggested that the scope
for further rate cuts was narrower.
"Some directors suggested that future policy calibration is
likely to be more sensitive to incoming data on growth and
inflation," said Goldman Sachs economist Tiago Severo. "That is,
the easing cycle may be not over yet, but its end is near."
(Reporting and writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by W Simon,
Rosalba O'Brien, Peter Galloway and Lisa Von Ahn)