(Recasts lead, adds comments from central bank and economist,
background)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO Dec 5 Chile's economy contracted for
the first time in seven years in annual terms, as manufacturing
and mining activity fell, potentially paving the way for the
central bank to cut interest rates to spur growth.
Economic activity fell 0.4 percent in October
from the year-earlier month, the first annual contraction since
October 2009, central bank data showed on Monday.
The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90
percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product
figures, fell short of Reuters forecasts for 0.0 percent growth.
"It makes it more likely at the margin that the central bank
will cut interest rates early next year ... it gives them a
brief window in which they can easily justify reducing interest
rates," said Adam Collins, Latin America economist at Capital
Economics.
If yearly inflation stays below 3 percent, the midpoint of
the central bank's target range, an interest rate cut could come
as soon as January, said Collins.
Traders and analysts increasingly see the bank cutting its
benchmark rate from its current 3.5 percent level as
inflationary pressures have eased.
Monday's data showed that activity in the mining sector fell
7.1 percent from a year earlier, while non-mining activity rose
0.3 percent.
The service sector expanded but factory activity dropped.
The central bank also pointed out that there were two fewer
working days in October 2016 versus a year earlier.
Chile's economy has been hampered as falling copper prices
prompted a steep drop in mining investment.
Chile is the world's top producer of copper.
In comparison with September, economic activity in October
decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)