BRIEF-Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 pct in Baxter International
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
SANTIAGO Dec 13 Chile's robust economy will grow 5.5 percent this year, upwardly revised from a previous 5 percent forecast, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
Lagarde said the world's No. 1 copper producer was one of "the best students" of the region, but that it is not immune to global economic woes.
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: