BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT eyes European expansion to continue servicing EU clients
* "We have a significant network of operations and relationships across Continental Europe"
SANTIAGO May 8 Chile's economic growth remains strong and inflation is likely to continue to ease, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told a Reuters forum on Tuesday, but the economy will continue to slow in coming months and uncertainty in Europe remains high.
The central bank forecasts Chile's economy will expand between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, a significant slowdown from last year's 6 percent growth. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Simon Gardner, Antonio de la Jara, Moises Avila, Fabian Cambero, Anthony Esposito; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* "We have a significant network of operations and relationships across Continental Europe"
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethiopia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Ethiopia's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ethiopia's rating at 'B' is weighed down by low d