SANTIAGO May 8 Chile's economic growth remains strong and inflation is likely to continue to ease, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told a Reuters forum on Tuesday, but he said the economy will slow in coming months.

The central bank forecasts Chile's economy will expand between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, a significant slowdown from last year's 6-percent growth.

Chilean inflation slowed in April from March, the government said on Tuesday, in line with forecasts and a level seen reinforcing expectations the central bank will hold its key interest rate steady again this month as it monitors events at home and abroad.

"The (economic) slowdown has been more moderate than expected," Larrain told the forum, stressing that there will be additional slowing in the coming months.

"The situation abroad is complex, and Chile isn't an island. Despite the strength of our economy or how well it's performed, we're not immune or bullet proof. In this scenario, there's no question that we're going to have an economic deceleration."

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in April, the government statistics agency INE said, as lower food and drink prices offset increases in transport and health.

Larrain welcomed the April CPI data as "good news" and ruled out that the Chilean economy was overheating despite recent robust economic activity and employment data.

"(On inflation) we have good news on the way, probably in next month's reading, this week we're going to have a reduction in gasoline prices which will probably help moderate prices and inflation in May," he added.

Chilean markets are betting the central bank will keep its key interest rate at 5.0 percent in coming months as it adopts a 'wait-and-see' stance, weighing global economic risks against better-than-expected local data.

"We believe that the central bank will again consider holding interest rates at its next meeting on May 17 ... considering the balance of risk for inflation and growth, the latest activity and price data will ratify a strategy of wait and see," brokerage Banchile Inversiones said in a note to investors.

Core CPI fell 0.2 percent in April, and inflation in the 12 months to April was 3.5 percent, well below the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.

Chile's economy grew more than expected in March, according to central bank data published on Monday, but the bank is still expected to hold interest rates steady in coming months as it monitors trends domestically and overseas.

The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity , topping market expectations for growth of 4.0 percent.

Trade data reported by the central bank on Monday showed a widening surplus in April from March. But the trade surplus narrowed from a year ago, while revenue from copper, Chile's main import, fell from a year ago.

Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in April but held off and kept the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to monitor economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the meeting released last week showed.

The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent was unanimous. It added that board members noted that a moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated.

The bank is widely seen holding the rate in coming months, with some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a less-harsh-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the health of the global economy.

"Supposing the economy's growth doesn't moderate this quarter or the next ... the reaction of the monetary authority would be toward hiking rates," Scotiabank's Benjamin Sierra told the Reuters forum.