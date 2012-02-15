* Economic slowdown not as sharp as feared * Drought could stoke price pressures * Exchange rate always a concern By Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, Feb 15 Chile's economy has not slowed down as much as had been expected, and the government will coordinate closely with the central bank to face external risks stemming from Europe, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday. Larrain told reporters the government was always worried about the exchange rate, at a time when the peso is trading around 5-month highs. He added that price pressures due to an ongoing drought were inevitable in perishable goods. "The Chilean economy has had a somewhat softer slowdown (than expected)," Larrain said. "We must maintain a certain dose of caution, because the external situation is still very complex and we must be prepared," he added, citing Europe's turmoil. Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent, as expected, on Tuesday following a surprise cut in January, citing above-forecast economic activity and domestic demand. Chile's economy grew a surprising 1.3 percent in December from November, according to the Imacec economic activity index, its biggest seasonally adjusted jump since July 2010. Larrain said the government was closely watching a drought that has hit south-central Chile and its implications for inflation. "The drought situation can impact prices of certain perishable goods, without doubt," he said. Larrain added the government was always concerned about the exchange rate, at a time when the peso is trading around 5-month highs after appreciating sharply in recent months. He said that the government would continue keeping tight fiscal balance and encouraging use of hedging derivatives by exporters to help keep the peso's gains in check. Traders say there is room for further peso appreciation against the dollar before the central bank would be tempted to intervene, as it did last year.