NEW YORK, April 18 Chile's inflation is under control but policymakers need to remain vigilant as there are still pressures coming from the supply side, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday.

Chile's central bank on Tuesday kept its base interest rate at 5.0 percent for a third consecutive month as the economy is expected to slow down later this year.

Analysts expect the bank will increase interest rates at some point this year, depending on the impact of Europe's recession and China's economic slowdown on global demand for copper, Chile's main export.