By Antonio De la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta SANTIAGO, April 30 Chilean manufacturing output unexpectedly fell in March, posting its steepest annual decline in half a year as the production of certain common metals, machinery, food and beverages slumped, government data showed on Tuesday. Factory output slumped 3.0 percent from a year earlier, sharply underperforming a Reuters forecast for a 0.5 percent increase. Two fewer working days in March 2013 compared with March 2012 due to Easter holidays, also contributed to the decline. But versus February this year, manufacturing production rose 9.9 percent in March, the biggest month-on-month jump in five months. Sturdy domestic demand, an economy near full employment and solid levels of investment have buffered the world's No. 1 copper producer from a sharp slowdown on the back of global economic woes. But analysts warn Chile's open, export-dependent economy is vulnerable to global economic turbulence. March February Reuters March 2012 poll Change on 9.9 -4.3 13.3 month Change on -3.0 0.9 0.5 0.2 year (pct) COPPER OUTPUT UP Chile produced 483,780 tonnes of the red metal in March , an 8.4 percent increase from a year before, on improved ore grades and smoother operations at deposits that operated intermittently in 2012, the government also said on Tuesday. Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging deposits, although new mines have helped increase output this year. Take a look on Chile's mining: Output of the red metal increased 15 percent in March compared with February. First quarter copper production reached 1.378 million tonnes, a 6.6 percent increase year on year. March 2013 March 2012 Percent change y/y +8.4 +2.6 Tonnes 483,780 423,064 Molybdenum output reached 3,249 tonnes in March, an 18.9 percent increase. Production leapt 22.9 percent in the first quarter of 2013 to reach 9,121 tonnes.