SANTIAGO, March 12 Chile's new center-left
government plans to forge ahead with its policy plans to combat
steep income inequality, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said on
Wednesday, despite an economic slowdown that is picking up pace
in the Andean country.
With growth slowing to a near four-year low and prices for
top export copper tumbling to 44-month lows, some had speculated
president Michelle Bachelet may tone down her program, which is
expected to begin with tax reform, including a corporate tax
hike.
But when asked whether the gloomier global outlook could
lead the administration to scale back its reform plans, Arenas
appeared to brush aside concerns.
"The 56 measures planned within the first 100 days have a
fiscal cost of around $720 million. That $720 million is fully
financed in the 2014 budget," Arenas stressed in one of his
first public statements as Finance Minister, without providing
details of the measures.
"There's no doubt, these plans are financed," he added.
Moderate socialist Bachelet and her cabinet were sworn in on
Tuesday, vowing a raft of measures including overhauling the
education system and tearing up the dictatorship-era
constitution.
One of her major challenges will be navigating a gradual
slowdown in Chile, whose open, mining-dependent economy is
closely tied to the health of global markets.
Still, with the central bank forecasting growth at between
3.75 percent and 4.75 percent this year, the Chilean economy
looks enviable to many in the developed world.
"Despite slowing economic growth and concerns from investors
and the outgoing government, Bachelet seems unlikely to
backtrack on her tax reform plans, mainly because of the social
risks this will imply," said Maria Luisa Palomino, analyst with
Eurasia Group.
"High expectations over her reform agenda, and a persistent
risk of student protests, suggest that the incoming government
will follow through on plans," she added.