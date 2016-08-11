BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
SANTIAGO Aug 11 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, adjusting its bias towards a more neutral stance as inflation has cooled.
The bank has kept the interest rate on hold since January. Previously its bias was toward gradual future hikes, as it balanced the need to stimulate a weak economy with fears of fanning above-target inflation. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)