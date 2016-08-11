SANTIAGO Aug 11 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, adjusting its bias towards a more neutral stance as inflation has cooled.

The bank has kept the interest rate on hold since January. Previously its bias was toward gradual future hikes, as it balanced the need to stimulate a weak economy with fears of fanning above-target inflation. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Chris Reese)