* Domestic demand, investment boosting economy * But global woes, strong peso seen hindering hike * Rates steady since a January 2012 cut to 5 pct By Alexandra Ulmer SANTIAGO, March 14 Chile's central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady at 5 percent again on Thursday, as expected, higlighting its concern about a strong local currency and keeping its bias on rates unchanged. The bank has kept the rate pat since a surprise cut in January 2012, as buoyant growth, low inflation and a strong peso currency versus persistent economic threats from abroad keep its hands tied. Its wait-and-see-stance has become trickier in recent weeks. The peso ranked among the strongest foreign currency performers against the U.S. dollar among 152 currencies tracked by Reuters after appreciating 8.48 percent last year, has continued firming in 2013. It has been boosted by Chile's attractive rate differential, healthy prices for top export copper, and brisk economic growth. "The bank reaffirms its concern over the peso's strength, this time compared with the currencies of other economies. From our point of view, the intervention range continues to be between 460 pesos and 465 pesos per U.S. dollar," said Matias Madrid, chief economist with Banco Penta. The central bank deployed a dollar-purchasing program in 2011 to curb peso strength after it appreciated to its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years at 465.50 per dollar. "Domestically, output and demand indicators have exceeded forecasts in the latest Monetary Policy Report. Economic activity reflects improvements in mining, while demand growth, driven by investment, is outpacing GDP," the central bank said in its post-meeting statement. Initially feted for withstanding softer demand from top trade partner China, world No.1 copper producer Chile is now at risk of overheating on the back of ebullient domestic consumption, according to some analysts. Both the government and central bank have avoided using the term 'overheating', but have flagged their attentiveness to domestic risks. Though concerns about above-forecast growth, driven by robust domestic demand, could call for a rate hike, that would put additional pressure on the peso to appreciate. And with annual inflation well-below the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range and a robust peso currency, the bank isn't seen hiking rates in the near-term. "The central bank continues to demonstrate concern over demand growth, but we already knew that. There's no change in bias in the statement, so we don't see a change in rates," Madrid added. The bank unanimously chose to hold rates in February, and reiterated it was within a range of neutral values. In standard monetary policy parlance, a neutral interest rate neither spurs nor curbs economic growth. Traders polled by the bank see the rate creeping up to 5.25 percent in 12 months, while analysts polled by the bank see it at that level within 11 months. Economic activity in Chile, which also exports wine, salmon, fruit and wood products, totaled 5.6 percent growth last year, defying forecasts. The economy is seen slowing to expand between 4.25 percent and 5.25 percent this year, according to the bank. Inflation in the 12 months through February was 1.3 percent, the lowest 12-month figure since at least January 2011. "We have highlighted lately that benign inflation prints and appreciation pressures on the peso limit the scope for rate hikes in 2013," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients. Chile's peso gained 8.48 percent last year, one of the strongest performance by an emerging market currency, and has strengthened roughly 1.57 percent so far this year. The peso's performance has triggered calls from exporters for a central bank intervention. Latin America has fretted over stimulus measures in the developed world, which have caused an uptick in capital flows to the region from investors seeking better returns and have strengthened many local currencies. Mexico's peso, for instance, is scaling new highs amid confidence in the country's reform push, a likely credit ratings upgrade and profit taking after last week's interest rate cut, sparking speculation about how far it will rise before authorities act.