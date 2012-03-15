SANTIAGO, March 15 Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark rate steady at 5 percent on Thursday and in coming months, as quicker-than-expected inflation and a more gradual economic slowdown than feared suggest a surprise cut in January could have been a one-off. The central bank flagged a shift in market expectations in a report late on Wednesday given to its board on the eve of its rate-setting meeting, and cited bets on an interest rate hike before the year-end, in stark contrast to January's cut and earlier expectations for more rate reductions in coming months. A fortnightly poll by the central bank this week showed traders unanimously expect the bank to hold the key rate steady, and interest rate swaps also point to no change. Neighboring Peru has also been on hold, in marked contrast to regional powerhouse Brazil, which has been aggressively cutting its own rates to help boost the economy. "We think the marginal improvement in the external scenario (particularly in the United States) and the partial recovery in local activity will be key in the bank's decision," brokerage Banchile Inversiones said in a note to investors. "Also, we think worries over the latest inflation data and the possibility they will have a more permanent impact than originally forecast, will be the central point of the bank's communique," it added. Consumer prices jumped a surprise 0.4 percent in February, fueled by food and transport costs, keeping annual inflation above the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range for a third month. Markets forecast prices in Chile will rise 0.5 percent in March. "Now the possibility that the (rate) won't see any more cuts has been incorporated," the central bank said in its report issued on Wednesday. "The biggest change observed comes in the expectations derived from the prices of financial assets, which forecast that the first rate hike will be toward the end of the year." The bank cut the rate by a surprise 25 basis points in January, citing fears over the impact of Europe's sovereign debt crisis and a global slowdown, in the first reduction in 2-1/2 years.