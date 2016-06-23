SANTIAGO, June 23 Chile's Congress approved on
Thursday the government's proposal to gradually increase the
monthly minimum wage by 26,000 pesos, nearly $39, to 276,000
pesos ($412) within 18 months.
With the Lower House of Congress' approval, the minimum wage
hike proposal is ready to be signed into law.
The country's largest labor union, the Workers' United
Center of Chile (CUT), had argued for a minimum wage hike of
40,000 pesos, but the government insisted that a bigger hike was
unrealistic given the country's sluggish economy.
Investment in Chile's key mining sector has fallen sharply
amid a deep rout in copper prices. Chile is the world's top
copper producer.
"This is an important accomplishment. We'd like this to be
more but we need to be responsible and that makes us be more
careful ... we have to give a (wage) increase that makes sense
considering the state of the economy," said Finance Minister
Rodrigo Valdes.
($1 = 669.4700 Chilean pesos)
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Antonio de la Jara; Editing by
David Gregorio)