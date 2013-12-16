SANTIAGO Dec 16 Center-left Michelle Bachelet
cruised to victory in Sunday's runoff election, as Chileans
voted overwhelmingly for her plan of ambitious reforms that will
seek to redress income inequality in the Andean country.
To deliver, she will need deft political operators to steer
her reform blitz through Congress and negotiate with a coalition
that ranges from moderate Christian Democrats to Communists
closely tied to powerful student movements. But she will also
need experts to deal with easing economic growth in the mining
powerhouse.
Bachelet, who governed Chile from 2006 to 2010, has remained
coy about who might make up her government. Her advisors on the
campaign trail are not guaranteed a job once she takes office in
March, and dark horses could well emerge.
Following are brief biographies of some of those seen poised
to pick up a ministerial job, based on commentary by analysts
and local media.
ALBERTO ARENAS
As one of Bachelet's most trusted advisors and the public
face of her economic program, the 48 year-old economist and
academic is seen as the closest thing to a sure bet in her
government. He is tipped as the likely finance minister, thanks
to his economic know-how and nimble political maneuvering.
Arenas, from the socialist party, was head of the budget during
Bachelet's first term. He holds a doctorate in economics from
the University of Pittsburgh.
GUILLERMO LARRAIN
The 49 year-old economist and professor was the head of
Chile's market regulator during Bachelet's first term and a
close economic advisor during her 2013 campaign. Though a
moderate, he contributed to a book called "The Other Model,"
which hones in on malaise in Chile's free-market economy. That
could help her government gain legitimacy with protest
movements, left-leaning parts of Bachelet's coalition and
independents in Congress. Larrain's name has surfaced for the
top job in the Economy and Tourism Ministry.
ALEJANDRO MICCO
Another key economic advisor during the campaign, Micco is
also seen as a potential candidate for the Economy Ministry. He
has worked in the Finance Ministry and the central bank and has
a doctorate in economics from Harvard University.
EDUARDO BITRAN
With Chile facing a power crunch as production fails to keep
pace with demand and the key mining industry worries over an
energy shortfall, the Energy Ministry will be crucial for
Bachelet. Bitran, a previous Public Works minister, has been
mentioned as the potential man for the job this time around. The
56 year-old engineer was one of the architects of her energy
policy during the campaign.
JOSE GONI
The 65 year-old former Defense Minister under Bachelet is
eyed as a potential Foreign Minister. Goni has been ambassador
to the United States, Sweden, Italy and Mexico. The post will
require keen diplomacy, with a decision from the Hague on a
maritime border spat with neighboring Peru likely to cause
controversy in 2014. Chile also begins a stint on the United
Nations Security Council in January.
ALVARO ELIZALDE
A 44 year-old socialist and lawyer, Elizalde was Bachelet's
seemingly ubiquitous spokesman during the campaign. A political
veteran who enjoys significant clout in Bachelet's clan, he is
expected to continue as spokesman.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Felipe Iturrieta and Alexandra
Ulmer Editing by W Simon)