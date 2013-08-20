SANTIAGO Aug 20 Chilean state oil company ENAP
said on Tuesday it will sell its stakes in Ecuadorian and
Peruvian gas station operations to Peruvian conglomerate Grupo
Romero as it seeks to shore up its shaky finances.
Empresa Nacional del Petroleo is shedding its
stakes, both around 49 percent, in Manu Peru and Primax
Comercial del Ecuador to the Peruvian group that already
controls both companies, for $312 million.
"This is an attractive offer for a non-strategic asset,"
ENAP Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Cruzat said in a statement.
"The money will be used to reduce ENAP's financial debt and go
towards the sustainable development of its main business."
The Chilean company expects the sale to benefit its results
by around $120 million.
The planned purchase by Grupo Romero, which is involved in
banking, food, transportation and textiles, should be completed
in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval in Chile,
Ecuador and Peru.