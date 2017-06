SANTIAGO Nov 23 Chile's state oil company ENAP, which has been grappling with debt woes, said on Wednesday it had secured a $300 million 5-year loan with a group of banks to refinance debt.

ENAP said in a statement to Chile's market regulator the banks extending the loan include the Chilean unit of Spain's BBVA, HSBC Bank USA, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and JPMorgan Chase Bank. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)