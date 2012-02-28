* BG Group could sell half of 40 pct stake in GNL Quintero

* Endesa has 20 pct stake in GNL Quintero regasification plant

* Chile Endesa CEO says evaluating purchase of stake

MACHALI, CHILE, Feb 28 Regional power producer Endesa Chile said on Tuesday it was evaluating increasing its stake in the GNL Quintero regasification terminal, as gas producer BG Group has started the process to sell half of its stake in the plant.

"It's something we're evaluating right now but we don't have a position on this," Endesa CEO Joaquin Galindo told reporters following a press conference at the PacificHydro-controlled Chacayes hydrogeneration plant in the Andes mountains. "We evaluate all the options that arise in the country and then we make a decision."

British gas and oil firm BG Group is looking to reduce its 40 percent controlling stake in the central Chilean GNL Quintero plant by half, as it seeks to sell around $5 billion of largely downstream, gas distribution and power generation and transmission assets, in the coming years.

"We've started the initial process for the process of selling half of our stake in GNL Quintero. It's very early days. There are no guarantees a transaction will take place," BG Group spokesman Neil Burrows told Reuters recently.

If Endesa Chile doubled its current 20 percent stake in GNL Quintero by buying the part BG Group may sell, it would become the majority stakeholder. Chilean state oil company Enap and natural gas distributor Metrogas both own 20 percent of GNL Quintero.

END OF DROUGHT?

Endesa Chile, the country's leading electricity generator, saw its 2011 full-year net profit fall 16.2 percent from a year earlier to 446.9 billion pesos ($857 million), in large part due to reduced hydropower and an increased reliance on more-expensive thermal generation.

Chile has been grappling with an energy squeeze for years. A devastating earthquake in early 2010, a drought in hydropower-producing regions and years of under-investment have made the energy grid susceptible to more frequent glitches.

"I expect that by April or May we won't have a drought anymore ... I hope that La Nina will disappear and we can get back to normal results," Galindo told Reuters. La Nina is caused by an abnormal cooling of waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, causing lower rainfall.

Endesa Chile, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, is the generation unit of regional energy group Enersis. Enersis is the Latin American investment arm of energy company Endesa.