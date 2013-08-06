SANTIAGO, Aug 6 A Chilean ministerial committee said on Tuesday it would appeal a local court's decision to void its approval for energy firm Endesa's $1.4 billion, coal-fired thermoelectric project. The decision to appeal to the Supreme Court was made "because we believe the ministerial group's decision adheres to the law and was neither illegal nor arbitrary," said Environment Undersecretary Ricardo Irarrazabal, who heads the committee. The group includes the ministries of Health, Economy, Agriculture, Energy and Mining. Last week, an appeals court rejected the group's approval to construct Endesa's 740-megawatt Punta Alcade project, effectively blocking development of the plant. The appeal marks another step in the plant's drawn-out process of getting regulatory approvals, which many energy and mining projects face as opposition from local communities and environmental groups grows in the world's No. 1 copper producing country. In December, the ministerial group lifted a suspension on Punta Alcade after an environmental commission had blocked it in June on the grounds that the plant could cause pollution. The Punta Alcalde project, with two 370-megawatt units, would be located in Chile's Atacama region, close to Antofagasta Minerals' Los Pelambres mine, Barrick Gold's Pascua Lama and Lumina Copper's Caserones mine. Several energy and mining projects in the Atacama region are reeling from legal setbacks. Massive power projects, partly aimed at supplying energy for mining, have triggered growing opposition from Chileans who feel they have not benefited from the Andean country's copper boom.