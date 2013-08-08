SANTIAGO, Aug 8 Energy firm Endesa Chile said on Thursday it will appeal a local court's rejection of its $1.4 billion, coal-fired thermoelectric project. This follows a Chilean ministerial committee's decision on Tuesday to also appeal the court's ruling last week. The ruling voided the committee's approval to construct the 740-megawatt Punta Alcalde project, effectively blocking development of the plant. The appeals this week mark another phase in the project's drawn-out process of getting regulatory approvals, a fate many energy and mining projects also face as opposition from local communities and environmental groups grows in the world's No. 1 copper-producing country. In December, the ministerial group lifted a suspension on Punta Alcalde after an environmental commission had blocked it in June on the grounds that the plant could cause pollution. Endesa said it "decided to appeal to the Supreme Court to seek ratification of ministerial committee's decision (approval)." The Punta Alcalde project, with two 370-megawatt units, would be located in Chile's Atacama region and cover over 10 percent of the current electricity demand on Chile's largest power grid, the central SIC. The plant would be built near to Antofagasta Minerals' Los Pelambres mine, Barrick Gold's Pascua Lama and Lumina Copper's Caserones mine. Several energy and mining projects in the Atacama region are reeling from legal setbacks. Massive power projects, partly aimed at supplying energy for mining, have triggered growing opposition from Chileans who feel they have not benefited from the Andean country's copper boom.