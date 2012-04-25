BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SANTIAGO, April 25 Financial results for leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile for the three months ended March 31. as released in a statement on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 66.23 96.86 Revenue 552.29 573.93 EPS (pesos) 8.08 11.81 ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding