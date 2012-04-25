SANTIAGO, April 25 Financial results for leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile for the three months ended March 31. as released in a statement on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 66.23 96.86 Revenue 552.29 573.93 EPS (pesos) 8.08 11.81 ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)