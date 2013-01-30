Fitch Upgrades Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises to 'A-'/'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises' (UBAF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2' and Support Rating to '1' from '2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. UBAF's Viability Rating of 'bb' is unaffected. The rating action follows the recent rating action on UBAF's largest shareholder, Credit Agricole Corporate and Invest