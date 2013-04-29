SANTIAGO, April 29 Electricity generator Endesa Chile's first quarter net profit slipped 4.4 percent from a year-earlier, mainly on increased costs related to taxes in Chile and Colombia, the company said on Monday.

Endesa Chile's net profit for the January to March period fell to 63.33 billion pesos ($133.97 million), coming in slightly below expectations for 64 billion pesos.

Chile's Congress in September approved changes in tax laws. Businesses in the Andean nation face a higher tax rate of 20 percent and fewer loopholes to avoid it, though the rate remains well below Latin America's average rate of 25.06 percent in 2011, according to accountancy firm KPMG.

Endesa's shares were down 1.05 percent shortly after it published its quarterly results, while the blue-chip IPSA stock index fell 0.48 percent.

Endesa Chile is the generation unit of regional energy group Enersis, which is the Latin American investment arm of Spanish energy company Endesa.

Chile-based regional energy group Enersis' net profit fell 16.4 percent in the first quarter from 2012 levels, on higher tax takes in Chile and Colombia as well as a drought in Brazil, the company also said on Monday.

Enersis net profit for the January to March period slipped to 84.159 billion pesos ($178 million), coming in below expectations for 97 billion pesos.

Enersis' shares were down 0.79 percent in early afternoon trade.