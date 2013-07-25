SANTIAGO, July 25 Leading Chilean electricity
generator Endesa Chile said it would not buy out its
partner Southern Cross from a gas joint venture, citing too high
a price.
Private investment firm Southern Cross Group has been trying
to offload its 50 percent stake in power producer and
transportation company Gas Atacama.
Endesa and Southern Cross each currently
owns half of the Gas Atacama business, which operates a natural
gas pipeline and two power generating units with a total
installed capacity of 740 megawatts in Chile's mineral-rich
north.
But during a conference call on Thursday, following Endesa's
quarterly results, the utility's chief financial officer
Fernando Gardeweg said the company would not be buying its
partner's stake.
Southern Cross was expected to ask $250 million to $300
million for its interest, according to local brokerages and
media.
Endesa did not confirm the asking price, but a source close
to the company said it was higher than they wanted to pay.
"The price was significantly higher than what Endesa had
calculated ... the price offered doesn't add value," the source
said.
Southern Cross declined to comment.
Under local regulations, Southern Cross can now try to sell
its stake to a third party, but cannot lower the sale price for
six months.