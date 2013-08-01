SANTIAGO Aug 1 A Chilean appeals court rejected
a ministerial group's decision on Thursday and blocked the
construction of energy firm Endesa's $1.4 billion, coal-fired,
thermoelectric project.
In December, a Chilean ministerial group lifted a suspension
on Endesa's 740-megawatt Punta Alcade project after an
environmental commission had blocked it in June on the grounds
that the plant could cause pollution.
But the appeals court on Thursday told the ministerial group
to reconvene and hear arguments against the Punta Alcalde
project before reaching a new decision.
The ministerial group could file a futher appeal as could
Endesa.
Environmental groups are increasingly opposing power
projects ranging from coal-fired thermoelectric plants in
Chile's northern Atacama, the world's driest desert, to
hydropower dams in the wild southern Patagonia region.
An Endesa spokesman said the company would not comment on
the matter until it has had time to study the court's decision.
