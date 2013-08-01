(Adds court's comments, background)
SANTIAGO Aug 1 A Chilean appeals court rejected
a ministerial group's decision on Thursday and blocked the
construction of energy firm Endesa's $1.4 billion, coal-fired
thermoelectric project.
In December, a Chilean ministerial group lifted a suspension
on Endesa's 740-megawatt Punta Alcade project after an
environmental commission had blocked it in June on the grounds
that the plant could cause pollution.
"The decision in question has put at risk and threatened the
right of inhabitants to live in a pollution-free environment,"
the appeals court said.
It ordered the ministerial group to reconvene and hear
arguments against the Punta Alcalde project before reaching a
new decision on the project's potential environmental impact.
The ministerial group could file a further appeal as could
Endesa.
An Endesa spokesman said the company would not comment on
the matter until it has had time to study the court's decision.
Environmental groups are increasingly opposing power
projects ranging from coal-fired thermoelectric plants in
Chile's northern Atacama, the world's driest desert, to
hydropower dams in the wild southern Patagonia region.
Marine conservation group Oceana has decried Punta Alcalde,
saying the project will saturate the coastal area of Huasco,
already home to thermoelectric plant Guacolda and a factory
belonging to steelmaker CAP.
The two 370-megawatt units are planned in Chile's Atacama
region, close to Antofagasta Minerals' Los Pelambres
mine, Barrick Gold's Pascua Lama and Lumina Copper's
Caserones mine, among others. Several energy and mining
projects in the Atacama region are reeling from legal setbacks.
Many in economically stratified Chile feel they have not
benefited from the Andean country's copper boom. Massive power
projects, in part destined to satiate energy-intensive mines,
have triggered growing opposition.
