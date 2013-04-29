BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
SANTIAGO, April 29 Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile's first quarter net profit slipped 4.4 percent from a year-earlier, the company said on Monday.
Endesa Chile's net profit for the January to March period fell to 63.33 billion pesos ($133.97 million), coming in slightly below expectations for 64 billion pesos.
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel