* Assets intended for Endesa's Latam unit's capital hike
* $8.02 bln planned cap hike unpopular with pension funds
* Econsult puts assets' worth at least 30 pct lower
SANTIAGO, Oct 22 The assets that Spain's Endesa
intends to use for its Latin American unit's controversial
planned capital increase are worth at least 30 percent less than
originally stated, a consulting firm hired by Chile's pension
funds said on Monday.
Econsult estimated the assets' value at between $2.859
billion and $3.410 billion, well below the $4.86 billion an
independent appraisal commissioned by Endesa originally
said they were worth. The assets are destined to fund
Chile-based energy group Enersis' $8.02 billion capital
increase.
Chilean pension funds, known locally as AFPs, hold minority
stakes in Enersis and have strenuously rejected the
planned capital increase, citing valuation of the assets in
question.
The valuation used methodology that "corresponds to the
value a third party would be willing to pay on the market" for
the assets, Econsult said in a news release.
Enersis hired local investment bank IM Trust and Claro y
Asociados to act as independent appraisers for the assets its
parent company intends to put up for the capital increase after
the Chilean regulator SVS request a reappraisal. Earlier on
Monday, Enersis said the reappraisal would be released on
Wednesday.
For a Take A Look on the planned capital increase, click on:
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Moises Avila; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)