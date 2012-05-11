SANTIAGO May 11 Chile's supreme court on Friday said it had halted one of three generation units planned as part of global miner Xstrata Copper and Australian energy retailer Origin Energy's $3.6 billion hydropower Energia Austral in the south of the country.

The top court said it had accepted an appeal by environmental groups and citizens against the 640-megawatt Cuervo plant, which Origin and Xstrata are planning to build in Chile's pristine Patagonia region.