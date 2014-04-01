BRIEF-FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23
* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
SANTIAGO, April 1 Endesa Chile said on Tuesday it will invest $661.5 million to build a 150-megawatt hydropower plant in the south of Chile.
Los Condores is scheduled to come on line at the end of 2018, the company said in a statement to the local regulator. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom)
* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
* Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results