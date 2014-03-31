BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
SANTIAGO, March 31 Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile said on Monday it had agreed to buy the 50 percent stake in Gas Atacama owned by private equity fund Southern Cross for $309 million in cash.
Endesa Chile already owns the other half of Gas Atacama, a 781-megawatt gas-fired power complex in Chile's mineral-rich north. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28