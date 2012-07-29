SANTIAGO, July 29 A plan for an $8 billion
capital increase at giant Spanish energy company Endesa's main
South American unit may run into trouble, but should eventually
win support to proceed, Endesa's chief said on Sunday.
Endesa's Chilean unit Enersis, which has operations
in much of South America, has seen its share price fall 20
percent since plans for the capital increase were announced less
than a week ago.
Endesa President Borja Prado told Chilean newspaper El
Mercurio that he hopes to persuade minority shareholders to back
the plan at a Sept. 13 meeting of investors.
"Yes, it could fail. What we hope is that everybody becomes
convinced that this is a good operation and will go forward. We
think it's very good," he was quoted as saying.
Endesa's media office could not be reached to comment on
Sunday.
Under the plan, Endesa -- which is controlled by
Italy's ENEL -- would contribute unconsolidated assets
it has in Latin America to Enersis at a value of $4.86 billion.
Most of the rest of the $3.1 billion in funding would come
from minority shareholders and the plan has encountered stiff
resistance in Chile, especially from pension funds.
Some investors worry Endesa may have overvalued the assets
it would contribute to the operation. Some analysts have said
Endesa is trying to carry out the deal to sidestep difficult
capital markets in Europe.
Prado brushed off the possibility of reviewing the valuation
of the assets again, but did not entirely rule out the
possibility of partnering with new investors to push the deal
forward.
"It could be. It's not contemplated at this time, but a
completely new partner could come, why not?" he was quoted as
saying.
Enersis -- with generation, transmission and distribution
units in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru, is in the
middle of an aggressive expansion in the region -- which would
be bolstered by the Endesa assets, Prado said.