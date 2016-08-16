(Recasts with minister's comments on price, adds share prices)
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO Aug 16 The cost of energy in Chile is
likely to fall in the next decade, as an auction aimed at
providing around a third of the copper exporter's energy needs
had attracted bids priced more competitively than forecast, the
energy minister said.
The winners will be announced on Wednesday of the auction to
supply a total of 12,430 gigawatts per hour annually for 20
years from 2021 and 2022, divided into five blocks.
But the offers ensured that energy prices would be "well
below" $60 per megawatt-hour (MWH), less than half the cost of
two and a half years ago, Chile's Energy Minister Maximo Pacheco
told Reuters on Tuesday, after the envelopes of the bids were
opened.
Share prices in Chilean energy companies fell on fears of an
impact to profits. Enersis Chile, the local arm of
Italy's Enel, fell 3.6 percent, while Colbun
and AES Gener were both down around 3 percent.
The massive auction - the biggest in the country's history -
has attracted 84 bids from home and abroad, including European
firms Gas Natural, Ibereolica, Acciona Energia
, AustrianSolar, wpd and Solairedirect.
Demand for energy has risen rapidly in Chile, which has
among the highest power prices in Latin America and an
energy-intensive mining industry that produces around a third of
the world's copper, much of it from remote desert areas.
It has practically no hydrocarbons of its own, but ample
potential for renewable energy. Solar energy generation in
particular has expanded quickly in recent years, and many of the
bids were from solar and wind power firms.
"We are very happy with the result price-wise, but also the
fact that we are going to have cheaper and cleaner energy," said
Pacheco.
Analysts had agreed that tariffs would probably fall as a
result of the auction, pointing to likely aggressive offers from
the large number of renewables firms participating.
"This will be one of the most competitive auctions in
Chile's history, with bidders presenting offers almost seven
times higher than the amount being auctioned," said ratings
agency Fitch.
But the market had expected values closer to $80 per MWH.
Chilean state energy firm ENAP, which runs the country's two
major oil refineries and which the government wants to expand,
took part in the auction, but local newspaper Pulso reported
that it bid $72.90, likely too high to be successful.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Additional reporting by
Fabian Cambero and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Chris Reese)